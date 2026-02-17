Japan's Nikkei declines for fourth day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index declining for a fourth straight session amid profit-taking and investor caution ahead of a parliamentary session.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 239.92 points, or 0.42%, from Monday to finish at 56,566.49, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The broader Topix index also ended in negative territory, falling 25.83 points, or 0.68%, to 3,761.55.

Market participants locked in gains following last week’s rally, which was fueled by the outcome of the general election.

Investors also adopted a cautious approach before the parliamentary session begins on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expected to deliver a policy speech later in the week, analysts said.

