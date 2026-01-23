Korean Air to ban in-flight use of power banks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Korean Air and its four affiliate airlines will ban the in-flight use of power banks starting next week amid rising safety concerns, Hanjin Group said on Friday.

Under the new policy, Korean Air and its sister carriers — Asiana Airlines, Jin Air, Air Busan and Air Seoul — will prohibit passengers from charging smartphones and other electronic devices with power banks during flights beginning Monday, the group said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hanjin Group added that while passengers will still be permitted to carry power banks in the cabin, they must be kept in a separate pouch, stored within personal reach, and must not be placed in overhead compartments.

"The ban on the in-flight use of power banks is a necessary measure to ensure the highest standards of flight safety, and passenger cooperation is essential," the company said in the release.

"Korean Air remains fully committed to providing a safe, secure and comfortable travel experience for all customers," it added.

In October, South Korean low-cost carrier Eastar Jet Co. became the country's first airline to ban the in-flight use of power banks. Jeju Air Co., another budget carrier, adopted the policy this week.

Concerns over in-flight battery bank usage have increased after a major fire incident involving an Air Busan aircraft at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, some 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in January 2025.

News.Az