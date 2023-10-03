Japan Space Agency expresses readiness to support Azerbaijan’s joining Artemis project

+ ↺ − 16 px

"As many as 29 countries have joined the "Artemis" project. We would be happy for Azerbaijan to participate in this project and we are ready to provide support in this area,” President of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Hiroshi Yamakawa said at a NASA press conference on the sidelines of the 74th International Astronautical Congress held in Baku, News.Az reports.

Emphasizing the cooperation between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Azercosmos, Hiroshi Yamakawa noted that if Azerbaijan wants to join the Artemis project, we were ready to share information with them on both the first and second stages.

"Artemis" is a program for studying the surface of the Moon. The Artemis 1 rocket was successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center on November 16 last year.

News.Az