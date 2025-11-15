Japan summons Chinese envoy over diplomat’s ‘inappropriate’ remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan on Friday summoned China’s ambassador over remarks by the Chinese Consul General in Osaka, Xue Jian, following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments on Taiwan.

Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi summoned Chinese Ambassador Wu Jianghao, delivering a strong protest regarding Xue’s “highly inappropriate” statements, according to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Last weekend, Xue wrote on a U.S.-based social media platform that he would “cut a dirty neck without a moment of hesitation” in response to Takaichi’s statement that any Chinese military action against Taiwan—including a naval blockade—could be considered a “survival-threatening situation,” allowing Japan to exercise the right to collective self-defense. The post was later deleted.

Funakoshi demanded that China take appropriate actions. The ministry added that while Ambassador Wu expressed China’s position, Funakoshi countered based on Japan’s consistent and long-standing stance.

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party policy chief, Takayuki Kobayashi, said Tokyo should respond firmly to Xue’s remarks, while continuing dialogue to build “constructive and stable Japan-China relations.” He emphasized that Beijing-Tokyo ties remain extremely important and that Japan’s stance toward China remains unchanged.

Takaichi’s comments had previously prompted Chinese authorities to summon Japan’s ambassador and deliver “serious démarches.” Wu Jianghao reiterated China’s objections, saying Takaichi’s remarks were “blatantly provocative” and “crossed China’s red line,” describing them as a “complete misjudgment of the situation.”

“China will by no means tolerate such remarks and has lodged serious representations and strong protests,” Wu added.

News.Az