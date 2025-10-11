Japan's opposition seeks unified PM candidate to block Takaichi

Conservative Takaichi was elected as the new LDP president a week ago but needs the approval of parliament to secure the top job.

“This is a once-in-a-decade chance for a change of government,” said Mr Yoshihiko Noda, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), the business Nikkei daily reported late on Oct 10.

Komeito’s decision to quit the alliance that has governed Japan almost uninterrupted for 25 years sank Japan into a new political crisis.

Speaking during the recording of a Nikkei podcast, which has yet to be released, Mr Noda said he would urge the opposition to unite behind a single candidate.

He said that person could potentially be Mr Yuichiro Tamaki, who heads the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) and said on Oct 10 he was willing to stand.