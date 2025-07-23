Japan-U.S. trade deal breaks Trump’s tariff template

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. and Japan have struck a new trade deal that significantly reshapes Washington’s tariff framework. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced on Wednesday that tariffs on U.S. imports from Japan, including automobiles, will be set at 15%, a rate far lower than the 25% sectoral levy previously threatened.

Ishiba, facing mounting political pressure after a tough election loss, hailed the agreement as the “best deal among all U.S. trade surplus partners.” Japan exported $150 billion worth of goods to the U.S. last year, with nearly 30% coming from the automotive sector, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The deal represents a break from Trump’s signature “sectoral tariffs” strategy, which sought separate rates for autos, pharmaceuticals, steel, and semiconductors. The 15% flat rate suggests flexibility in Washington’s trade approach, with the 10% global baseline tariff now being the only fixed point.

The agreement is a major relief for Japanese carmakers. Toyota, which sold 2.3 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2024, stands to benefit, along with Honda and Nissan—though uncertainty remains over whether similar concessions will be granted to Canada and Mexico, where production hubs are located. South Korea, another major auto exporter, may now lobby for similar treatment.

The news triggered a market rally, with the Topix Autos Index jumping 11%, while five-year Japanese government bond yields rose to 1.11%, the highest since April.

Under the deal, Japan will invest $550 billion in the U.S., including loans and infrastructure projects. However, analysts note that a portion of this investment, including SoftBank’s $100 billion pledge, had already been planned.

Japan will also open its markets to more U.S. rice, cars, and agricultural products while maintaining its 50% tariff on steel and aluminum.

News.Az