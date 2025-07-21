‘Japanese First’ party surges in Japan’s upper house election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The far-right Sanseito party has emerged as one of the biggest winners in Japan’s upper house election, capitalizing on its “Japanese First” campaign, strong anti-immigration stance, and populist promises of tax cuts and welfare spending.

Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic and fueled by a powerful online presence, Sanseito gained 14 seats in Sunday’s vote, adding to the single seat it won three years ago. The party now holds 15 seats in the 248-member chamber, while also having three seats in the lower house, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sanseito was born on YouTube, where it initially spread controversial narratives about global elites and vaccines. The party’s 47-year-old leader, Sohei Kamiya, says the slogan “Japanese First” is about resisting globalism and improving the lives of Japanese citizens.

“I am not saying that we should completely ban foreigners or that every foreigner should get out of Japan,” Kamiya told Nippon Television after the election.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito lost their upper house majority, compounding their challenges following an earlier lower house defeat in October. Analysts say Sanseito’s rise reflects voter frustration with a stagnant economy, a weak yen, and rising living costs.

Joshua Walker, head of the U.S. non-profit Japan Society, noted:

“Sanseito has become the talk of the town. It’s as much about the LDP’s weakness as Sanseito’s strength.”

While immigration ranked lower among voter concerns (7% in NHK polls), Kamiya’s message of a “silent invasion” resonated with a segment of voters wary of Japan’s record 3.8 million foreign-born residents — just 3% of the population, far lower than in the U.S. or Europe.

Kamiya, a former supermarket manager and English teacher, has modeled his bold approach after U.S. President Donald Trump and drawn comparisons to Europe’s right-wing populist movements like Germany’s AfD and Reform UK.

The party also campaigned on tax cuts, increased child benefits, and boosting birthrates, while attacking gender equality policies. To broaden its base, Sanseito fielded several female candidates, including singer Saya, who won a Tokyo seat.

Sanseito’s YouTube channel, with over 400,000 subscribers, is now the largest of any political party in Japan — triple that of the LDP.

“We are gradually increasing our numbers and living up to people’s expectations,” Kamiya said. “By securing 50 or 60 seats, I believe our policies will finally become reality.”

News.Az