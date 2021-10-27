Japanese news website highlights groundbreaking ceremony for Zangazur corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese “ajmedia.jp” news portal has published an article highlighting the groundbreaking ceremony for the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (Zangazur corridor) with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The article presented to the readers in Japanese and English mentioned that prior to the ceremony, President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan viewed the construction progress on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway. The heads of state were informed about the work done during the construction. It was noted that the construction of the road will be completed in 2023.

News.Az

