Japan’s defense minister to visit Türkiye for NATO talks

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Shinjiro Koizumi, Japan’s defense minister, is expected to visit Türkiye in early July to attend events linked to the NATO summit and to hold talks with defense officials from allied countries.

The trip, expected to coincide with the July 7-8 NATO leaders' meeting in Ankara, highlights Japan's expanding security ties with the alliance and its partners, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Şafak.

Koizumi is expected to attend NATO-related gatherings and hold bilateral talks with defense ministers from member states on the sidelines of the summit . Discussions are likely to focus on regional security challenges and defense cooperation. Japan has steadily expanded its partnership with NATO in recent years, particularly in cyber defense, maritime security, emerging technologies, and support for Ukraine. Tokyo established a dedicated diplomatic mission to NATO in 2025, and cooperation has broadened under a partnership programme covering political dialogue and practical security initiatives .

The Ankara summit will bring together leaders and senior officials from member states and partner countries to discuss collective security, defense spending, and global strategic challenges . For Türkiye, hosting Japan's defense minister reinforces its role as a bridge between NATO and Asia-Pacific partners. Ankara has consistently supported NATO's engagement with Indo-Pacific allies, viewing it as essential for addressing interconnected security threats from the Euro-Atlantic to the Indo-Pacific.

News.Az