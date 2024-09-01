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76ers
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The Philadelphia 76ers forced a decisive Game 7 after defeating the Boston Celtics 106-93, but concerns are growing around Jayson Tatum, who exited early with left calf discomfort.01 May 2026-09:15
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Christian Braun scored 22 points, while Nikola Jokic recorded 14 assists, as the Denver Nuggets cruised to a 124-96 victory over an injury-hit Philadelphia 76ers side on Tuesday night.18 Mar 2026-09:14
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Rookie VJ Edgecombe delivered a standout performance with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to five games, defeating the Golden State Warriors 113-94 on Tuesday night.04 Feb 2026-10:16
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Anthony Black erupted for a career-best 31 points — including 27 in a dominant first half — as the Orlando Magic rolled past the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers with a 144-103 victory in Tuesday night’s NBA Cup matchup.26 Nov 2025-09:16
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Stephen Curry scored 30 points, making all eight of his 3-point attempts, as the Golden State Warriors cruised to a 139-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.03 Jan 2025-11:14
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After a rough 1-4 road trip, the Los Angeles Lakers returned to the comforts of home—where they remain undefeated this season—hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.09 Nov 2024-09:37
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As Paul George prepares to face his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers, for the first time on Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers star expressed that he holds no grudges and looked back fondly on his time with the franchise—particularly his relationship with team owner Steve Ballmer and Clippers management.07 Nov 2024-10:01
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Kevin Durant broke a tie with a driving layup with 24 seconds remaining, leading the Phoenix Suns to a 118-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night and spoiling Paul George's debut for his new team.05 Nov 2024-10:11
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