Jazz outlast Mavericks 140-133 in OT as George scores 37

George, who scored 39 points in a win at Memphis on Friday, opened the overtime period by scoring the Jazz’s first five points, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Kyle Filipowski contributed 25 points, with 16 coming in the fourth quarter and overtime, as Utah won back-to-back games for only the second time this season.

Flagg continued his recent strong form, averaging 25.7 points over his last seven games as the No. 1 overall draft pick. He became the first 18-year-old in NBA history to score 40 points in a game and tied Mark Aguirre for the most points ever scored by a rookie in Mavericks franchise history.

P.J. Washington finished with 25 points and Naji Marshall added 15 for Dallas, which had entered the game having won five of its previous six contests.

The Mavericks held a 124-116 lead late in regulation before the Jazz responded with an 11-point run, highlighted by Isaiah Collier’s driving basket with 53.6 seconds remaining.

Flagg converted a basket and drew a foul on the next possession but missed the free throw that would have tied the game. Markkanen then knocked down a contested baseline jumper before Flagg made one of two free throws to cut the deficit to 129-127 with 4.5 seconds left. Flagg intentionally missed the second attempt, and Max Christie secured the rebound while being fouled. Christie sank both free throws to force overtime.

In the extra period, Utah took control as Dallas struggled, shooting just 1-for-9 from the field.

Both teams were without their starting centers, with the Jazz resting Jusuf Nurkic and the Mavericks sidelining Anthony Davis due to a left calf bruise. Utah also opted to play its younger players, leaving rotation regulars Kevin Love and Svi Mykhailiuk as healthy scratches.

Up next:

Mavericks host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

Jazz host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.