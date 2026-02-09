JD Vance, Pashinyan start talks in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Discussions between U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have commenced in Yerevan.

JD Vance arrived at the Prime Minister's residence, where he was welcomed by Pashinyan. The talks are being held in a one-on-one, closed format, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

On February 9, JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, began their official visit to Armenia. It was previously reported that the US Vice President would visit Armenia on February 9–10, followed by a trip to Azerbaijan on February 10–11.

News.Az