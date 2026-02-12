JD Vance shares post following his South Caucasus visit - VIDEO

Yandex metrika counter

Photo: Getty Images

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has shared a video summarizing the outcomes of his recent visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia, highlighting the importance of the trip for regional peace efforts.

In a post on social platform X, Vance described the visit as historically significant and focused on strengthening stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus, News.Az reports.

According to the post, the visit aligns with key priorities of U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump. Vance stressed that both he and the U.S. president remain committed to supporting partnerships and diplomatic efforts in the region.

The visit is seen as part of broader international engagement aimed at encouraging long-term peace and regional security in the South Caucasus.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

