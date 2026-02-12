JD Vance shares post following his South Caucasus visit - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has shared a video summarizing the outcomes of his recent visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia, highlighting the importance of the trip for regional peace efforts.

In a post on social platform X, Vance described the visit as historically significant and focused on strengthening stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus, News.Az reports.

This week, Vice President Vance made a historic trip to Armenia and Azerbaijan in the name of peace.



“This is the sort of thing the President of the United states has committed our foreign policy to...President Trump is committed to this partnership and so am I.” - VP Vance🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C3YnUOdIYl — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) February 11, 2026

According to the post, the visit aligns with key priorities of U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump. Vance stressed that both he and the U.S. president remain committed to supporting partnerships and diplomatic efforts in the region.

The visit is seen as part of broader international engagement aimed at encouraging long-term peace and regional security in the South Caucasus.

