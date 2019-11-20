Jean Claude Van Damm thanked Azerbaijan for his statue erected in Gabala

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgian American actor, master of martial arts Jean Claude Van Damm has expressed his gratitude for the statue erected under his name in Azerbaijan, Jean Claude Van Damm wrote on his Facebook, APA reports.

“Another life-size Jean-Claude Van Damme statue which is mounted in a village named ‘Vandam’ in Azerbaijan! By sculptor Azad Aliyev. Thank you,” the Facebook message reads.

Note that the statue of the famous actor was erected on Vandam village of the Gabala region of Azerbaijan. The author of the statue is famous sculptor Azad Aliyev.

News.Az

News.Az