Jeff Bezos sells nearly $737 million in Amazon shares

Amazon founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos sold approximately $737 million worth of Amazon shares in late June, according to a regulatory filing released Tuesday.

Bezos, who founded Amazon in 1994, sold 3.3 million shares for $736.7 million, after adopting a 10b5-1 trading plan in March, showed the filing, made after the market closed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

After the sale, Bezos will own about 905 million Amazon shares. He sold stock worth almost $5 billion last year.

Bezos married journalist Lauren Sanchez on Friday evening during a star-studded wedding extravaganza in Venice. He is ranked the fourth-richest person in the world with a net worth of $234.4 billion, according to Forbes.

News.Az