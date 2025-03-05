Jersey airport evacuated due to security incident, flights disrupted

+ ↺ − 16 px

Around 300 passengers and staff have been evacuated from Jersey Airport following a security incident, according to police.

States of Jersey Police said "islanders have all been safely evacuated" to a nearby health club after the incident at about 06:30 GMT, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

In a post on social media, the force warned of disruption to all flights "until further notice" and asked the public to avoid attending the airport.

It thanked the public for their patience while it investigated the incident with the Ports of Jersey.

Ports of Jersey is working with police to manage the incident and said airport operations were "currently suspended".

It said: "We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the cooperation and understanding of passengers during this time.

"Our top priority is ensuring the safety and security of everyone at the airport.

"We are advising passengers to contact their airlines for updates."

Police and fire vehicles are at the scene, with officers directing traffic away from the airport.

News.Az