Jets' Xavier Newman suffers neck injury against Steelers

+ ↺ − 16 px

New York Jets offensive lineman Xavier Newman was stretchered off the field after sustaining a neck injury during the third quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team announced that Newman has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

According to NBC Sports, Newman was transported to the hospital, but he has movement in his limbs, which is an encouraging sign, News.Az reports.The injury occurred after a collision with Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen during an interception return by rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. Medical staff stabilized Newman before placing him on a stretcher and transporting him off the field.Newman was brought into the game after starting right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker exited with an ankle injury in the first half. This marked Newman’s 18th career appearance in the NFL.Newman entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2022. He initially spent time on the practice squad before being signed to the New York Jets’ practice squad in 2023.After Newman’s exit, the Jets were forced to turn to their third-string right guard, Jake Hanson, adding yet another challenge in an already difficult night for the team.

News.Az