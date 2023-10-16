Jewish community of Azerbaijan commemorates victims of Hamas attacks on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a show of unity and solidarity, hundreds of representatives of the Jewish community and Azerbaijanis came to the Mountain Jews Synagogue in Baku to express their condolences and show their support for the tragic Hamas terrorist act that ended the lives of more than 1,300 innocent civilians in Israel.

The speakers strongly condemned these terrible crimes against humanity, News.Az reports.

Milikh Yevdayev, Head of the Mountain Jewish Community in Baku, said: "In these difficult times, we stand in solidarity with Israel and are determined in our joint commitment for the sake of peace and humanity."

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek, explaining Hamas's goal to destroy Israel, said: "It may be a long and difficult road. But one thing is certain, one thing is undeniable and inevitable: We will win."

A prayer ceremony was held to commemorate the 1,300 Israelis who tragically lost their lives. Candles were lit and heartfelt prayers were said for the deceased and their grieving family members. This powerful moment is proof of the solidarity of the Jewish community and the people of Azerbaijan standing side by side with Israel in these darkest days.

News.Az