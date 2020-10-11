Jeyhun Bayramov holds phone talk with French MG co-chair

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 11, 2020, on the Azerbaijani side's initiative, a telephone conversation took place between Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and OSCE Minsk Group co-chair of France Stephane Visconti.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other side of Armenia's deliberate shelling of Azerbaijani civilians and civilian objects even after the humanitarian ceasefire was reached. Minister draw the attention of his interlocutor to the attempted attack of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Hadrut and Jabrayil a few hours after the establishment of the humanitarian ceasefire. He also informed about shooting by the Armenian armed forces of a sanitary medical vehicle, clearly marked with a white flag, collecting Armenian soldiers' bodies and Ganja's shelling, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan and far beyond the frontline, with rocket fire by the Armenian armed forces.

The minister noted that the full responsibility for the region's situation lies with the Armenian political and military leadership.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chair of France Stephane Visconti, expressed regret over the situation and stressed the importance of ensuring the ceasefire. Calling on the parties to abide by the terms of the Moscow agreement, the French co-chair stated that they would make proposals for the parties' soonest return to political dialogue.

News.Az

News.Az