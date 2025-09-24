Jimmy Kimmel calls silencing of comedians ‘anti-American’ as show returns after suspension

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jimmy Kimmel returned to air on Tuesday night, calling government threats to silence comedians “anti-American” as he addressed his show’s suspension by ABC under pressure from the Trump administration.

“This show is not important,” Kimmel said during his first monologue since the suspension. “What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media

Disney, which owns ABC, had suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week after backlash from Trump officials over the host’s comments on the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The move sparked protests, boycotts, and an open letter signed by more than 400 Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and Robert De Niro, condemning Disney’s decision as “a dark moment for freedom of speech.”

Kimmel used his return to thank supporters — including fellow late-night hosts and even viewers who disagree with his politics but back his right to free expression. He also clarified that he had not intended to make light of Kirk’s murder or blame any political group. “If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way,” he admitted.

Later in his monologue, Kimmel accused President Trump of trying to “cancel” him. “The president of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs,” he said. “Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke.” He added: “A government threat to silence a comedian the President doesn’t like is anti-American.”

Kimmel closed by reflecting on remarks from Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, who forgave her husband’s killer. “That is an example we should follow,” he said. “If there’s anything we should take from this tragedy to carry forward, I hope it can be that, not this.”

Despite Disney reinstating the show, several major broadcast groups — including Sinclair and Nexstar — continued to pre-empt Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC affiliate stations, citing his “ill-timed” comments.

News.Az