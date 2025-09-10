Joby to add helicopter and seaplane rides to Uber app by 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Joby Aviation plans to integrate Blade Air Mobility’s helicopter and seaplane services into the Uber app as soon as next year, marking a step toward the launch of its own electric air taxi network.

Joby acquired Blade’s passenger business in August for up to $125 million. The company said it will leverage Blade’s infrastructure and routes to prepare for the rollout of its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft globally, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Air-taxi firms are competing to secure regulatory approvals, aiming to ease urban congestion with faster, more sustainable travel between city centers and airports. Backed by airlines and defense contractors, Joby is targeting launches in Dubai, New York, Los Angeles, the U.K., and Japan once certification is secured.

Blade carried more than 50,000 passengers in 2024, operating popular routes across the New York metro area and Southern Europe, including links to JFK, Newark, Manhattan, and the Hamptons.

Joby’s electric air taxi—able to carry four passengers and a pilot at speeds of up to 200 mph—is designed to be much quieter than traditional helicopters. The company has worked with Uber since 2019, when it also acquired Uber’s air mobility unit, Elevate.

