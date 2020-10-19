Johns Hopkins University: Global COVID-19 tally top 40 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of deaths from coronavirus-related health complications exceeded 1.11 million by early October 19.

The United States, India, and Brazil each have registered more than five million cases of infection.

The US has seen 8,154,594 cases of infection, 219,674 deaths, and more than 3.2 million recoveries.

India ranks second, where 7,494,551 people fell ill, and 114,031 died, but more than 6.5 million people could beat the disease.

Brazil follows India with 5,224,362 registered infection cases, 153,575 deaths, and more than 4.5 million recoveries.

WHO announced the coronavirus pandemic on March 11, 2020. The outbreak began in China in late 2019, with first cases reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province. According to preliminary estimations, the city's wet market became the source of COVID-19.

News.Az

