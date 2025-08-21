Johnson & Johnson to invest $2 billion in U.S. manufacturing amid tariff threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Johnson & Johnson announced Thursday that it will invest $2 billion to expand its U.S. manufacturing operations in North Carolina, as pharmaceutical companies brace for potential import tariffs proposed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

The investment includes a 10-year agreement with Tokyo-based Fujifilm Diosynth to utilize its 160,000-square-foot facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina. The project is expected to create about 120 new jobs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes after Trump signaled plans to impose phased tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals, starting modestly but potentially rising to as high as 250%. Major drugmakers such as Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca have also pledged billions of dollars to expand U.S. operations in response.

Fujifilm signed a separate $3 billion deal in April with U.S.-based Regeneron to manufacture and supply drug products at the same North Carolina site over the next decade.

Johnson & Johnson said it will announce further U.S. manufacturing projects in the coming months, including expansions at existing sites. Earlier this year, the company pledged to increase its U.S. investment by 25% to more than $55 billion over the next four years, which includes a separate facility under construction in Wilson, North Carolina.

