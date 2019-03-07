Join Azercell’s “Samsung S10” campaign and benefit from unlimited internet package during 6 months

+ ↺ − 16 px

With the view to provide high-quality service to its subscribers through innovative solutions and modern technologies, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, the leader of the

Those who purchase Samsung phones beginning from March 8 to March 31 from Azercell’s Exclusive Shops or Azercell Dealer network shops will get a chance to use an unlimited internet package for free, during 6 months within the framework of “Samsung S10” campaign. To benefit from this offer, one of the Samsung S10, Samsung S10+, Samsung S10 lite, Samsung A750, Samsung J600 or Samsung J250 models are supposed to be purchased.



Aiming to apply the world’s latest digital innovations in the country, Azercell will further continue to bring joy to its subscribers with new campaigns.

It is recommended not to miss the chance to delight your beloved ones with beneficial campaigns from Azercell on the eve of forthcoming holidays.

