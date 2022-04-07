Joint Border Commission will be convened between Azerbaijan and Armenia by the end of April

Joint Border Commission will be convened between Azerbaijan and Armenia by the end of April

European Council President Charles Michel has issued a statement following the Second Trilateral Meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News.az reports citing the EC Press service.

"The delimitation and demarcation of their bilateral border will be essential; to this end, in line with the Sochi Statement of 26 November 2021, it was also agreed to convene a Joint Border Commission by the end of April," said the statement.

"The mandate of the Joint Border Commission will be to: delimit the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ensure a stable security situation along, and in the vicinity of, the borderline," noted in the statement.

