Joint clearing operation conducted in connection with blast at ammo depot

The National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Internal Affairs have conducted a joint cleaning operation in connection with a blast that has occurred in the area of a military unit in Khizi district.

An ANAMA spokesperson told APA that a total of 88 pieces of unexploded ordnance, 83 exploded-burnt shells and 982 kilograms of burn products have been detected. As a result, 1,114,350 square meters of land has been inspected.



In 53 days, 12 houses, 46 residential areas, 14 farms, 41 sowing areas, 12 grazing areas, 2 school areas, 3 railway lines, 1 communication junction, 1 TV studio area, 2 village cemeteries, 1 water channel, 1 military camp, 1 village mosque, water station, a part of the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline intersecting Khizi district, 1 oil well, fishing and olive farms, 1 eco-tourism yard, the inside of the wooden bridge-Jeyranbatan canal of the Absheron Canal Operation Department, and a coastal area were inspected.



As a result, 13,342 unexploded ordnance pieces, 5,559 pieces of exploded-burnt ammunition and 49,305 kilograms of burn products were seized. As a result, 52,835,608 square meters (5,284 hectares) of area were inspected.



In addition, 8,868 local residents were informed about mine safety in the Gilazi settlement, Sitalchay, Yeni Yashma, and Shurabad villages of Khizi district.

