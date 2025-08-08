Joint Declaration signed on the meeting of the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia in Washington
Source: AP
On August 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the United States of America Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a Joint Declaration on the meeting of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in Washington, United States of America, News.Az reports.