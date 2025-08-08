Joint Declaration signed on the meeting of the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia in Washington

On August 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the United States of America Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a Joint Declaration on the meeting of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in Washington, United States of America, News.Az reports.

News.Az