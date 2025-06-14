Joint statement confirms no radiation threat at Azerbaijan’s southern borders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mobile teams consisting of specialists from the State Agency for Regulation of Nuclear and Radiological Activities under the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the "Isotope" Special Enterprise, and the Radiation and Chemical Laboratory of the Civil Defense Troops have conducted inspections to measure the radiation background using special equipment along Azerbaijan’s southern borders (at 30 locations), including the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

This information was shared in a joint statement issued by the press services of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, News.Az reports citing local media.

No radiation contamination was detected in the environment during the inspections. These inspections are being conducted on a regular basis.

In addition, to ensure continuous monitoring of the radiation situation across the country, including transboundary areas, automatic stations of the Environmental Monitoring Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources are operating in border districts such as Astara, Beylagan, Zangilan, Sadarak, and others. These stations carry out daily monitoring of the radiation background.

Currently, no contamination in the air has been observed.

News.Az