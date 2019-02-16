Joint statement: Video of incident between Azerbaijanis, Chechens - provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Video footage of the incident between Azerbaijanis and Chechens is a provocation, Azerbaijanis and Chechens living in Moscow said in a joint statement, Trend reports Feb. 16.

“We live in peace and respect each other,” reads the statement. “Be Muslim, be righteous, love your religion and your brothers. Azerbaijanis and Chechens are very concerned about the current situation. This is a provocation. Azerbaijanis and Chechens have never been enemies. The Caucasus is our common home. I would like to appeal to my friends who published this video: spread a video about friendship. We have always been brothers and will remain brothers. We have been together for centuries and will be together. There is no hostility between us. We are Muslims and we are brothers.”

The misunderstanding of 2-3 people resulted in a national misunderstanding, according to the statement.

“We are all brothers, we have nothing to quarrel about,” the representatives of the two peoples living in Moscow said. “We welcome those who can speak in a positive way, and we urge those who want to spread negative comments to keep silent. Our peoples always found a common ground, and we will continue doing so. We have one land, one Allah and we are all brothers. Azerbaijanis are our brothers. No one has the right to insult our fraternal Azerbaijani people. This video is a provocation.”

On Feb. 14, there was a conflict with shooting at the cafe “Neolit” in Moscow. The police detained 18 participants of the conflict. Presumably, people from Russia’s Chechen Republic also took part in the fight.

According to eyewitnesses, the crowd broke into the restaurant on Feb. 14 evening.

