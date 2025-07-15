Jordan Henderson joins Brentford on two-year deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brentford have confirmed the signing of veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson on a two-year contract, marking his return to the Premier League.

The 34-year-old joins on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Ajax a year early. Henderson had joined the Dutch side midway through the 2023/24 season following a brief spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq, News.Az reports, citing One Football.

During his time in Amsterdam, the former Liverpool captain made 57 appearances, scoring once — in his final game for the club.

“I’m delighted that I’m here; I’m very excited to get started,” Henderson said. “I’ve always admired what Brentford have achieved, especially in recent years. I’ve heard a lot about how well-run and family-oriented the club is, and that really appealed to me.”

Henderson becomes Brentford’s fifth signing of the summer and is expected to play a key role in replacing Christian Norgaard, who recently left the club.

