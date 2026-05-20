Kazakhstan opens first solar-powered green hydrogen pilot facility in Atyrau

The commissioning of the facility took place during the IV International Seminar on Hydrogen Energy held at the Atyrau branch of KazMunayGas Engineering. The project forms part of Kazakhstan’s broader Strategy for Achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2060, News.Az reports, citing Trend.

The pilot complex uses solar energy to power an electrolysis system that separates water into hydrogen and oxygen. Initial infrastructure work began in June 2025 with the installation of a 200 kW solar power plant consisting of 336 modules.

The latest phase of the project includes a containerized electrolyzer unit, creating an integrated system that generates hydrogen from solar power and uses it for heating and electricity supply at the KMGE facility.