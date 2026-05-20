Lam Research opens Austria lab to boost AI chip production

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U.S. semiconductor equipment giant Lam Research has opened a state-of-the-art research and development facility in Salzburg, Austria, aiming to revolutionize chip packaging and slash production costs amid surging global demand for artificial intelligence processors.

The new facility will serve as Lam's premier wet-processing lab, utilizing specialized liquid chemical treatments to clean and prepare semiconductor materials. The site builds directly on the local expertise of Semsysco GmbH, a Salzburg-based chip equipment firm that Lam acquired back in 2022, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Salzburg Governor Karoline Edtstadler praised the launch on Wednesday, stating that the campus "seamlessly bridges the gap from research and development to production."

The primary objective of the Salzburg lab is to perfect panel-level packaging. This emerging technology challenges decades of semiconductor tradition by replacing standard circular silicon wafers with large, square panels.

This geometric shift offers major advantages for a strained supply chain:

Zero Wasted Space: Traditional round wafers naturally waste material around their curved edges, where full, square chips cannot be cleanly cut.

Higher Yields, Lower Costs: Square panels eliminate this dead space entirely. This allows chipmaking titans—including Lam customers like Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC)—to print significantly more processors per surface area, drastically lowering the cost per unit.

As tech companies scramble to build more complex AI frameworks, the demand for highly sophisticated wafer fabrication equipment has skyrocketed.

Lam Research is positioning itself at the center of this gold rush alongside industry peers like Applied Materials, KLA Corp, and Dutch lithography leader ASML. By advancing panel-level processing, Lam aims to help its clients bypass current manufacturing bottlenecks and ease the ongoing global AI hardware shortages.

News.Az