EU says Ebola risk remains very low despite new cases

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The risk of Ebola infection in the European Union remains “very low,” even for travelers visiting affected regions in Africa, a European Commission spokesperson said on Wednesday, as health authorities continue to closely monitor the situation, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Speaking at the European Commission’s midday briefing in Brussels, spokesperson Eva Hrncirova said the EU is maintaining active surveillance of developments and is prepared to respond quickly if necessary.

“At the moment, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the risk of infection here in the European Union is very low, even for the people who travel to the region,” Hrncirova said.

She added that there is currently “no indication” that people in Europe need to take measures beyond standard public health guidance.

“We know that diseases do not stop at borders, and this is also the case of Ebola ... so this is why we think that coordination and cooperation with WHO ... with other countries, partners is absolutely essential,” she said.

Hrncirova also noted that the EU’s Health Security Committee met on Wednesday to assess the situation and determine whether any additional measures are needed within Europe.

According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), there are nearly 600 suspected cases, including 139 suspected deaths.

Earlier on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 33 Ebola cases have been confirmed so far in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). He also said the WHO had been notified of two Ebola cases detected in travelers from the DRC in Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

News.Az