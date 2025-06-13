Jordan shuts airspace amid regional escalation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordan's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission has announced the immediate closure of the kingdom’s airspace and the suspension of all incoming, outgoing, and transit flights.

The move comes in response to rising regional tensions after Israel launched airstrikes targeting nuclear and military sites in Iran, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The kingdom’s airspace is temporarily closed, and air traffic suspended for all aircraft — incoming, outgoing and in transit, as a precaution against any risks resulting from the regional escalation,” the authority said in a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces has said Iran has launched over 100 drones at Israel in the past hours.

News.Az