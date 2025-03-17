Jordan’s king calls for intensified efforts to achieve regional de-escalation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Jordan's King Abdullah II emphasized the need for intensified international efforts to achieve comprehensive de-escalation in the Middle East.

During a meeting in Rome with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the king emphasized that “granting Palestinians their full legitimate rights on the basis of a two-state solution is the only way to stabilize the region,” the royal court said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He emphasized the need to step up international efforts to achieve comprehensive calm in the region, including maintaining a ceasefire in Gaza and supporting efforts to rebuild the enclave without displacing its residents.

The king also called for resuming humanitarian aid to alleviate civilian suffering, highlighting Italy’s “vital role” in providing humanitarian aid and contributing to an air bridge launched by Jordan in late January to transfer aid shipments to Palestinians in Gaza, the statement said.

Addressing developments in the occupied West Bank, King Abdullah warned of “dangerous consequences from Israel’s military operation and unilateral measures that threaten to escalate the conflict.”

The talks also covered ways to strengthen cooperation between Jordan and Italy across various fields and support for Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and stability, the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Lebanon and the need to support the country’s sovereignty, security, and stability.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November 2024, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Meloni, for her part, reaffirmed Italy’s support for Jordan’s pivotal role in the Middle East and the kingdom’s efforts to achieve peace and promote dialogue, the statement said.

News.Az