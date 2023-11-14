Josep Borrell under influence of Armenian propaganda campaign: Azerbaijani political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The groundless accusations voiced against Azerbaijan by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell are unacceptable, political scientist Matin Mammadli told News.Az.

Mammadli stressed that Josep Borrell fell under the influence of Armenia’s false propaganda campaign.

“The EU foreign policy chief’s accusations are groundless. Azerbaijan never had the intention of violating the territorial integrity of Armenia. Azerbaijan itself had suffered from the occupation of Armenia for nearly 30 years,” he said.

The political scientist noted that the Azerbaijani state pursues a policy in line with international legal norms.

“We expect such a policy from other states as well. However, it should be noted that neither the EU nor other international organizations demonstrated such a stance regarding the violation of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity by Armenia for almost 30 years,” he added.

According to the political scientist, Azerbaijan has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the peace process with Armenia.

“The peace process should be based on the mutual recognition of territorial integrity and border demarcation. However, Armenia still refuses to take concrete steps in this regard. It would be better if EU officials pay attention to Armenia’s non-constructive steps,” Mammadli added.

News.Az