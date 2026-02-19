JPMorgan in talks to bank Trump’s Board of Peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

JPMorgan is in discussions to provide banking services to the U.S.-led Board of Peace, a body tasked with supporting Gaza’s reconstruction.

According to the report, the bank has explored offering services such as facilitating payments to and from the board, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The reported talks come despite ongoing tensions between the bank and U.S. President Donald Trump. Last month, Trump filed a $5 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan and its CEO Jamie Dimon, accusing the lender of closing accounts belonging to him and his businesses for political reasons.

Trump is expected to preside over the first meeting of the Board of Peace later Thursday, with delegations from 47 countries and the European Union set to attend.

The initiative was first proposed by Trump in September 2025 as a mechanism to oversee Gaza’s temporary governance. He later suggested the body could expand to address conflicts in other regions, a proposal some analysts say could overlap with or challenge the traditional role of the United Nations.

News.Az