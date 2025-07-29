Judge James Boasberg faces DOJ misconduct complaint

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a formal misconduct complaint against Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, accusing him of making improper comments regarding the Trump administration’s compliance with court rulings in deportation cases.

The complaint, submitted Monday by Chad Mizelle, chief of staff to Attorney General Pam Bondi, alleges that Boasberg made remarks during a closed judicial conference in March suggesting the Trump administration would "disregard rulings of federal courts" and provoke a "constitutional crisis," News.Az reports, citing NBC News

“These comments have undermined the integrity of the judiciary, and we will not stand for that,” Bondi wrote on X. The conference in question, held on March 11, was not open to the public, and NBC News has not independently verified the remarks.

Mizelle’s five-page letter to Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit argues that Boasberg’s predictions were baseless and politically charged. “Although his comments would be inappropriate even if they had some basis, they were even worse because Judge Boasberg had no basis,” the letter states.

Boasberg, who has not publicly responded, is overseeing multiple cases involving the Trump administration, including one challenging deportation flights to El Salvador under the controversial Alien Enemies Act.

In March, Boasberg ordered planes en route to El Salvador to return to the U.S., following the sudden release of Trump’s executive order invoking the act. He later found cause to begin contempt proceedings to determine whether the administration had violated his court orders. That process has since been paused by an appeals court.

Mizelle claims Boasberg’s remarks — made days before issuing the emergency order — indicate bias and could constitute “conduct prejudicial to the effective and expeditious administration of the business of the courts.”

The DOJ’s complaint requests the reassignment of the Alien Enemies Act case, public disciplinary action, and possible impeachment-related review by the Judicial Conference if misconduct is confirmed.

This marks a rare escalation of tensions between the executive branch and the judiciary, with significant legal and political implications as the Trump administration continues to face courtroom challenges over its immigration policies.

