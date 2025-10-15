Judge orders Trump administration to halt shutdown layoffs

A judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's plans to lay off thousands of federal workers amid the government shutdown.

It comes less than a week after the administration confirmed several agencies had begun laying off about 4,000 workers, News.Az reports citing BBC.

US District Judge Susan Illston granted a request by two unions to block layoffs at more than 30 agencies.

During the hearing, Illston said she agreed with the unions that the administration was unlawfully using the lapse in funding, which began on 1 October, to carry out its plans to downsize the federal government.