Junior Azerbaijani judokas to contest medals at Warsaw European Open 2020

Junior Azerbaijani judokas will compete at the Warsaw European Open 2020 to be held in the Polish capital from February 29 to March 1, AzerTag reports.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 11 male and 7 female judo fighters.

The tournament will bring together 445 judokas from 42 countries.

