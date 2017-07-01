Kakha Kaladze’s candidacy for Tbilisi mayor approved

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Georgian Dream" party approved the vice-premier and the minister of energy of Georgia Kakha Kaladze’s candidacy to the post of Tbilisi mayor, APA reports.

Today, the prime minister and head of the party Giorgi Kvirikashvili will officially present Kaladze’s candidacy to this post at the evening.



Elections to the local authorities will be held in the third week of October 2017. The candidates for this post were already represented by the opposition parties "European Georgia" (Elena Khoshtaria) and "National Movement" (Zaal Udumashvili).

News.Az