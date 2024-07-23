Kamala Harris raises $100M since entering US presidential race

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Vice President Kamala Harris has raised an impressive $100 million within the first 24 hours of her presidential campaign, which began on July 21, following President Joe Biden's announcement that he would withdraw from the Democratic ticket, News.Az reports citing ABC News.Az.

This substantial fundraising total was accumulated from the afternoon of July 21 through the evening of July 22, News.Az reports citing ABC News.The funds were raised by the Democratic National Committee and its joint fundraising committees.The US presidential election in November 2024 is set to be a significant and closely watched event, shaping both domestic policies and international relations.US President Joe Biden has ended his re-election campaign and endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris to succeed him as the Democratic candidate, in an extraordinary decision that upends an already dramatic race for the White House. Ms Harris, 59, said that she was "honoured" to be endorsed, adding she would "earn and win this nomination" and unite the country against Trump.The Republican field includes several prominent candidates. As of mid-2024, former President Donald Trump is a leading contender, having declared his candidacy.Economic performance, including inflation, employment, and economic growth, will be a major focus. The US stance on global issues such as the Ukraine conflict, relations with China and Russia, and trade policies will be significant. The potential impact of the election on international relations is closely observed.Healthcare reform, climate change, and social issues like immigration and criminal justice reform will be key topics in the campaign.

News.Az