Kansas Sheriff’s Deputy killed responding to domestic violence call in Kansas City

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Ming, 34, was fatally shot on Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call in Kansas City, Kansas, authorities confirmed.

Deputy Ming, a nine-year veteran of the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, was assisting a woman who requested police presence as she moved out of a residence amid safety concerns. The woman had previously reported that a man inside the home had threatened her and her friends with a gun, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

According to Chief Karl Oakman of the Kansas City Police Department, Deputy Ming and a Kansas City police officer arrived at the southwest Kansas City home around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Without warning, the suspect opened fire, striking Deputy Ming. The police officer was unharmed.

Other officers quickly responded to the shooting. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Shawn Harris, continued firing on the responding officers, who returned fire. Harris was wounded in the exchange and barricaded himself inside the home.

Police negotiators spent about an hour speaking with Harris over the phone before he surrendered peacefully. He was taken to a hospital and was reported in stable condition Saturday night.

Wyandotte County Sheriff Daniel Soptic paid tribute to Deputy Ming, saying,

“Deputy Ming gave his life serving Wyandotte County and all of its residents.”

Kansas City Mayor Tyrone Gardner visited Ming’s family at the hospital and asked the community to keep them in their thoughts, stating,

“There are no words or comfort that can ever ease the pain of losing someone you love to senseless violence.”

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation and will forward findings to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office for potential charges.

