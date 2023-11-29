Karabakh University in Khankendi to become research center: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Karabakh University to be established in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi city will become a research center, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“We will have the opportunity to rebuild everything,” Amrullayev said in his speech at a general meeting of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

“It is impossible to create a university in one day. However, we want to believe that we will have the opportunity to see students, researchers, young scholars there in September 2024,” the minister added.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev earlier signed an Order on the establishment of “Karabakh University” in the city of Khankendi.

Under the presidential Order, the "Karabakh University" public legal entity shall be established under the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan based on the higher educational institution located in the city of Khankendi.

News.Az