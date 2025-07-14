Karabakh’s revival: How Azerbaijan is turning a war zone into a center of prosperity

+ ↺ − 16 px

While much of the world remains preoccupied with war, economic stagnation, and energy insecurity, Azerbaijan is quietly offering a rare success story—one that transforms the narrative of post-conflict trauma into a model of national renewal

In the liberated territories of Karabakh and East Zangazur, the country is not merely rebuilding what was destroyed. It is reimagining the future.

This transformation didn’t happen by accident. It is the result of strategic political will, long-term planning, and an unwavering commitment to return displaced citizens to their homes with dignity, security, and opportunity. Since the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020, President Ilham Aliyev has made it a top priority to restore and develop the formerly occupied regions—an area left barren by three decades of war, neglect, and destruction.

Today, Karabakh is not just a geographic term; it is a symbol of rebirth. From the ground up, entire towns are being reconstructed with modern urban planning, smart infrastructure, and sustainable design. The process is fast, intentional, and deeply human-focused.

As noted by Emin Huseynov, the President’s Special Representative for the Karabakh Economic Region, the government is launching development across various sectors—industry, agriculture, mining, and tourism. Speaking at a scientific-practical conference in Shamakhi, Huseynov emphasized that creating new jobs is central to the region’s strategy. This is more than economic policy—it is about restoring a population’s sense of purpose and belonging.

In places like Aghali village, the impact is already visible. Residents are returning. They are enrolling in vocational courses, joining self-employment programs, and, most importantly, building lives rooted in their homeland. Employment support initiatives by the State Employment Agency help match returnees’ skills with suitable opportunities. In Tartar’s Talish village, similar programs are underway. One-on-one consultations assess residents’ potential and ensure meaningful integration into the labor force.

This is part of the broader “Great Return” program—an ambitious, state-led initiative designed to reverse the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis. Those who once lived as internally displaced persons in Baku or other regions are now moving back to their ancestral homes. The state not only provides housing but prioritizes employment and education—recognizing that sustainable return requires more than just shelter.

What is striking is the speed and coordination with which all this is happening. In cities like Lachin and Fuzuli, government agencies are already holding meetings with resettled citizens, helping them find jobs, access social support, and in many cases, even start their own businesses. Vocational training, upskilling, and access to modern farming tools are reshaping what it means to live and work in these regions.

Yet Karabakh’s transformation is not limited to domestic policy. Its revival is increasingly embedded within Azerbaijan’s international vision. Nowhere was this more evident than during the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), held in Khankendi on July 3–4, 2024.

Hosting an international summit in the capital of the Karabakh region would have been unthinkable a few years ago. And yet, there it was: Khankendi—once a flashpoint of ethnic strife—now a venue for regional diplomacy and economic dialogue. The summit sent a clear message to the world: Karabakh is no longer a zone of conflict; it is a zone of cooperation, connectivity, and investment.

The topics discussed—regional trade, transport corridors, carbon credit markets, green energy, climate resilience—reflect Azerbaijan’s broader ambition to integrate Karabakh into global economic flows. With its abundant solar and wind resources, the region is fast becoming a cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s clean energy transition. Projects launched under the “green energy zone” concept aim to make Karabakh not only energy self-sufficient, but a net contributor to regional decarbonization goals.

Agriculture, too, is central to the plan. The fertile lands of Karabakh and East Zangazur are ideal for high-value crop cultivation, livestock farming, and food processing. The government’s push to establish agro-parks, incentivize export-driven farming, and introduce smart agricultural technologies could make the region a key player in ensuring food security—not just for Azerbaijan, but potentially for regional neighbors.

And then there’s tourism. The historical and natural beauty of Karabakh has long been known, but for decades it was off-limits to travelers. That is changing. The successful hosting of the ECO Summit proved that Khankendi now has the security, infrastructure, and logistical readiness to welcome international guests. Cultural tourism, ecotourism, religious heritage routes, and even health tourism are all being explored as engines of job creation and soft power.

What Azerbaijan is building in Karabakh is, in many ways, a blueprint for post-conflict transformation. It shows that healing can come not just through words or international resolutions—but through action, infrastructure, employment, and hope.

There are also strategic implications. By anchoring the liberated regions into global supply chains, energy routes, and climate agendas, Azerbaijan is ensuring that the future of Karabakh is defined not by geopolitics, but by shared prosperity. This is how long-term peace is built—not through endless negotiations, but through creating undeniable facts on the ground.

The story of Karabakh is no longer one of exile and loss. It is a story of return, of renewal, and of a people reclaiming their place in history—not as victims, but as architects of their future.

And in an era of deep geopolitical fragmentation, Azerbaijan’s example offers something profoundly rare: a narrative of post-war hope that is not only believable—but already unfolding.

By Rovshan Sayyaroglu

The material was prepared with the financial support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az