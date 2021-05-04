Karen Abrahamyan dismissed from post of Deputy Chief of Armenian General Staff

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian President Armen Sarksyan dismissed Karen Abrahamyan from the post of Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, the press service of the Armenian leader informs.

"Taking as a basis the proposal of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Part 1 of Article 133 of the Constitution, as well as paragraph 1 of Part 1 of Article 40 of the Law ‘On Military Service and the Status of Servicemen’, to release Karen Abrahamyan from the position of the head of the General Operative Department-Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the decree of Armen Sarksyan reads, Sputnik Armenia informs.

News.Az

