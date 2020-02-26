‘Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway project will turn Nakhchivan into a major transit center’

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The implementation of the Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu-Sadarak-Nakhchivan-Julfa railway project will increase the export opportunities of the Nakhchivan Autonomous

“This railway project will connect Nakhchivan with China, European countries and the Persian Gulf, which also means the restoration of the Silk Railroad,” Mahir Aliyev said, AzerTag reports.

“The project will significantly increase the export potential of Nakhchivan. It will also provide convenient and direct access for Nakhchivan products to post-Soviet countries, as well as Europe and Asia,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az