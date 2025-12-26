Karun Nair scores 9th list A century for Karnataka

+ ↺ − 16 px

Karun Nair smashed his 9th List A century, leading Karnataka to an 8-wicket win over Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 26.

Chasing 285 runs in an Elite Group A clash, Nair’s unbeaten 130 off 130 balls anchored the innings. He forged a massive 223-run partnership for the second wicket with fellow centurion Devdutt Padikkal, dominating the Kerala bowlers. After Padikkal’s dismissal, Nair added a 50+ run stand with Smaran Ravichandran, guiding Karnataka to a comfortable victory, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Padikkal set the tone, and I focused on building partnerships. It’s a great feeling to contribute to the team win,” said Nair.

Nair’s stats in context:

109 List A matches, 3,287 runs, 9 centuries, 14 fifties, average 41+ (ESPNcricinfo).

Vijay Hazare Trophy: 82 matches, 2,657 runs, average 50.13, 9 centuries, 9 fifties.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season: 602 runs in 5 games at an average of 100.33, with 2 centuries and 2 fifties.

News.Az