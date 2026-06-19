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Four Israeli soldiers, including battalion commander, killed in southern Lebanon

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Four Israeli soldiers, including battalion commander, killed in southern Lebanon
Source: IDF

A tank battalion commander of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and three other soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah attack in southern Lebanon overnight, the military announced on Friday, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

The slain officer is named as Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, 32, the commander of the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion, from Beit HaShita.

The names of the other soldiers are expected to be published later.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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