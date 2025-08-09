Kazakh president hails Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal as ‘historically significant achievement’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers the peace agreement signed in Washington between Azerbaijan and Armenia a historically significant achievement, said Ruslan Zheldibay, advisor to the Kazakh president.

According to the Kazakh president, the signing of this unique agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia became possible thanks to the energetic and effective mediation mission of U.S. President Donald Trump, who managed to convince the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to fully demonstrate political will and strategic foresight, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan also contributed to achieving these important agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia by offering Almaty as the venue for ministerial-level negotiations on the key parameters of the peace treaty, which were held there.

